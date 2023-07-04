Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for President Murmu visit in city today

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police issued a Traffic advisory in view of the security reason for the visit of the President of India Droupadi Murmu to Hyderabad on Tuesday.

From 10 am to 10.30 am on Tuesday, the President will arrive at Hakimpet Air Force Station and proceed to Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Bolarum.

Traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted to Hanuman Temple, near Hakimpet Y Junction, Bolarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta.

Starting from 10 am to 6 pm, due to the movement of VIPs the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted in the enroute places/routes including Bolarum, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza Junction, PNT Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa Junction, Panjagutta, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No 45 Junction.

The president will also visit Gachibowli stadium on the same dayand traffic restrictions will be imposed from Gachibowli to Lingampally Road and enroute towards Gachibowli Stadium from 2pm to 7pm. Commuters are advised to take alternative routes to avoid traffic congestions.

Police requested the citizens to take note of the advisory and plan their movements accordingly and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.