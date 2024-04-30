Clash of titans as dynasties lock horns in high-stakes battle

Tirupati: Rajampet Lok Sabha constituency stands as a pivotal battleground in the state, witnessing a fierce contest between former Chief Minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy of the BJP and the incumbent two-time MP Peddireddi Midhun Reddy of the YSRCP. Notably, both hail from the same constituency, adding a layer of intrigue as their families are historical rivals.

Midhun Reddy has entrenched himself firmly in the constituency over the past decade, amassing a dedicated following across all seven Assembly segments. His father, Minister Ramachandra Reddy, seeks re-election as MLA from Punganur, while his uncle, Dwarakanath Reddy, vies for a second term from Thamballapalle constituency, both falling under Rajampet segment.

Midhun’s candidacy for a third consecutive term has been met with unwavering support from party loyalists, who commenced groundwork well in advance, giving the YSRCP an early lead in campaigning.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Kiran Kumar Reddy, a thrice-elected MLA from Valmikipuram constituency, transitioned to the Piler constituency in 2009 post-delimitation. After a hiatus from politics following the state's bifurcation, he resurfaced in 2023, aligning with the BJP. As the last Chief Minister of the unified Andhra Pradesh state, Kiran retains a considerable influence in the constituency, boasting his own loyal following.

However, his late confirmation as a candidate and subsequent lag in campaign momentum pose challenges, particularly in rallying support from Muslim voters, pivotal in four Assembly segments. Notably, his brother, Kishore Kumar Reddy, contests from the Piler Assembly constituency under the TDP banner.

Midhun Reddy’s previous victories, with substantial margins, in 2014 and 2019 underline the formidable challenge Kiran faces. He defeated BJP candidate Daggubati Purandeswari by a margin of 174762 votes while in 2019, he was elected against TDP candidate DA Satyaprabha with a lead of 268284 votes.

This election has elevated familial rivalries between the Peddireddy and Nallari clans, infusing additional intensity into the electoral dynamics. Despite past political friction between Kiran and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu, their current alliance sees them campaigning jointly alongside Pawan Kalyan. Naidu alone also addressed public meetings in the Annamayya district.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy also had one round of campaign in the region and will cover some other areas soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slated to visit either Madanapalle or Piler on May 7 or 8 to bolster Kiran's campaign further hints at the high stakes involved. Whether Kiran can secure victory or merely narrow Midhun's winning margin remains to be seen, shaping the narrative of this closely watched electoral battle.