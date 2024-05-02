Hyderabad: Trainee IAS team visits water board

Hyderabad: A delegation comprising six trainee members of the 2022 IAS batch assigned to Telangana State paid a visit to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday.

Sudarshan Reddy, the managing director of HMWSSB, provided an overview to the students about the board's operations, including water supply to the city, sewage treatment plants (STPs), sewage treatment management, as well as future plans and projects. He described the way of delivering clean water to Hyderabad, a city with a population of over 30 lakh, via massive pipe lines. Aside from that, water purification, the process of purifying water in several stages, chlorination, and final stage pumping to Hyderabad with large motors were detailed.

The Revenue Director, VL Praveen Kumar, outlined the ongoing awareness initiatives by the water board aimed at preventing wastage of the valuable water supplied to the city from distant sources. He highlighted the establishment of a theme park dedicated to educating visitors about rainwater conservation techniques. This park showcases diverse rainwater harvesting methods that are envisioned to benefit future generations.