Hyderabad: Tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Hyderabad: The Police department officials, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Wednesday, paid respects to the brave policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali while participating in the programme organised at LB Stadium, said that the crime rate in Telangana was low compared to other States. He said, "There were no communal incidents in the city for the last six years and it was possible only because of continuous efforts of the police department in maintaining law and order, while making use of the modern technology and using advanced software." He spoke at length about the services provided through She Teams, NRI Cell, Bharosa Centres, Operation Smile and Muskaan.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the State government's assistance followed by effective policing has resulted in a dip in crime rate in the State. He added, "With the funds received from both the Central and State governments, the department purchased latest equipment and weaponry and took up modernisation of police stations, Emergency Response System and forensic labs. Necessary measures were also taken to deal with the increasing cybercrimes during covid-19 pandemic."

At various programmes organised on the day, the Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda also paid their tributes to the police martyrs. Director of National Industrial Security Academy (NISA) CV Anand recollected the incident in 1959 when 10 CRPF jawans were killed by Chinese aggressors and recollected and lauded the services of seven CISF personnel who laid down their lives in service of the nation in the last one year.

The Police Commemoration Day traces back to October 21, 1959, when 20 Indian soldiers were attacked by Chinese troops in Ladakh. Due to the altercation between the troops, 10 Indian policemen lost their lives and seven were imprisoned. More than a month later, on November 28, 1959, Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen. Since that day, October 21 has been observed as Police Commemoration Day in honour of the martyrs.