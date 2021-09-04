Hyderabad: Trichy workshop bags best energy-efficient unit award

Tiruchchirappalli: The Golden Rock Railway Workshop (GOC) has bagged the 22nd National Award for Excellence in Energy Management from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for having adopted and implemented various energy conservation measures.

The award is instituted by CII to catalyse innovative practices in the energy efficiency sector. The CII conducts the annual event to recognise and awards excellence in energy management among the industrial sector and railway workshops.

The GOC is the only workshop of the railways to have received the award this year. It bagged the award twice so far, said a press release on Friday. The 60-year-old workshop has adopted best energy conservation practices and technologies such as: Increased production by 19.42 per cent despite Covid lockdown; reduction of electrical and thermal energy consumption by 25.6 per cent. Internet of things based condition monitoring system installed in three electrical substations and 45 machines.

The system has also been installed in one 3-tier AC coach in Trichy – Howrah Express rake; two Miyawaki gardens were developed inside the workshop consisting of 4,000 saplings. inclusive of 500 saplings of Bheema Bamboos; 28.87 per cent reduction in carbon footprint achieved during the year; energy saving has been effected up to 46% through movement by rail instead of by road between workshop and divisions which also resulted in 67 per cent reduction in CO2 emission