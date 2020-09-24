Hyderabad: TRS bats for conduct of GHMC elections through ballot papers

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi has urged the State Election Commission to conduct the ensuing GHMC elections through ballot papers.

The TRS wrote to the SEC stating that the party has decided to go for the option of ballot boxes for the forthcoming Corporation elections. The party MLC M Sreenivas Reddy said that after discussing with the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, they have conveyed the stand of the party to the SEC.

He said that in the present circumstances conducting elections through ballot papers is the best option. "If there are problems for conducting elections through ballot papers, even the EVMs are also dangerous.

Compared to the EVMs, the ballot paper is better in the present situation of Corona pandemic and if there are any safety measures, the Election Commission will look into it," said Sreenivas Reddy, adding the voter will also be satisfied after he knows whom he has voted for.

Replying to a question, the TRS leader said that the party has nothing to do with the views of the Opposition parties. "The SEC has asked for opinions and we are here to tell our opinion," said Reddy.

The State Election Commission had sought the opinions of the registered political parties on conduct of GHMC polls through electronic voting machines or ballot papers. The SEC has asked the political parties to submit their opinions to the Commission by September 30. The Commission said that if the parties do not reply by September 30, it would be construed that the parties have no opinion on it.

The GHMC term is ending on February 10, 2021 and the SEC has already started preparations for conduct of the civic polls. The SEC had a review meeting with the GHMC zonal officials on preparation of electoral rolls and other issues.