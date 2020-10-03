Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday convened an emergency meeting with the party MLAs elected from the old Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal graduate constituency to discuss the party strategy to retain the MLC seat in the ensuing elections, scheduled to be held in March next year.

All the TRS MLAs were summoned to Pragati Bhavan and were asked to bring required data about the number of graduates enrolled as voters in their respective Assembly segments.

In the wake of reports that Telangana Jana Samithi leader M Kodandaram is keen to fight from the graduate constituency, the TRS chief is making fast moves to win the MLC seat.

The incumbent MLC Palla Rajeswara Reddy is likely to contest the election again. Chandrashekar Rao is also finding another suitable candidate and is likely to finalise the party candidature in the crucial meeting.