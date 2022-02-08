Hyderabad: TRS MLAs slam BJP, Centre on coal mines row

Hyderabad: Ruling party MLAs Balka Suman, G Balraj and Kranthi Kiran on Monday lashed out at the Centre for trying to lease out four mines in Singareni collieries.

Speaking to the media at the TRS Legislature party office here, they accused the Centre of conspiring against the Singareni Collieries and its employees. The BJP government, led by PM Narendra Modi, is against the State's welfare and conspiring against its development, they fumed. "The TRS and mining workers and people will storm Delhi if it failed to desist from such conspiracies", they warned.

"The Centre should stop double standards against the State by coming in the way of its development", they said. The MLAs sought to know as to why the State BJP leaders failed to ask the Centre not to auction four mines against the interests of the collieries and the government. "The BJP leaders should mount pressure if they have any affection for the Singareni and its employees", they said.

The legislators lambasted the Modi government for denying projects, institutions and funds for State development. So far in seven years, the Centre has not given any projects, funds and institutions to Telangana, they bemoaned. "The Centre is showing partisan attitude towards Telangana and the TRS leadership will wage a fight against the BJP government", they warned.

"The Centre is trying to auction four mines in Singareni against the interests of the State government and miners", they lamented. "The State government is taking measures for miners' welfare and Singareni is getting a big income", they said. "At this juncture it is not correct to privatise or lease out mines", they felt.

The TRS leaders demanded that the Centre to withdraw its plan to auction the mines and protect interests of miners and the government. "Or else miners and people will wage a fight against the Centre", they warned.