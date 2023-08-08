Hyderabad: TSRTC to soon introduce AC electric buses in city

Cool Features of electric bus

♦ AC buses are 12-meter-long and come with electric high-tech features

♦ Each bus has 35-seater capacity with mobile charging facility, seat belt and CCTV cameras

♦ Reverse parking assistance camera to enable the bus to reverse

♦ Four LED boards have been installed in the bus for destination details

♦ Fire Detection Suppression System (FDSS) installed

♦ They can travel up to 225 km on a single charge. Full charging takes 2-3 hours

♦ Safety features include a panic button at every seat and vehicle tracking system

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Monday announced launch of eco-friendly air-conditioned electric buses soon in the city.

VC Sajjanar, Managing Director of TSRTC, inspected the prototype of the electric AC bus at Bus Bhavan. The corporation decided to introduce 1,300 electric buses in the Greater Hyderabad region in a phased manner. It is making arrangements to put 25 electric buses into use soon.

“The corporation will soon make available eco-friendly electric buses in Hyderabad. As part of the initiative, Olectra has placed an order for 550 electric buses with Greentech Ltd. It has decided to run 500 buses in the city and 50 buses in Vijayawada route, where already 10 electric buses are plying, said Sajjanar.

TSRTC is planning to run all-electric buses in the city in the coming days. As many as 500 electric buses will be made available in this financial year. Of them, 50 are AC buses; rest are either ordinary or metro express buses. Olectra will supply the buses to TSRTC in instalments on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis. In addition to these, the process of purchasing another 800 electric buses in the city is in process,” he added.