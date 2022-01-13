Hyderabad: TSSPDCL issues safety tips for kite-flying

Hyderabad: Ahead of Makara Sankranti festival, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) on Wednesday shared some safety tips and appealed to consumers and public to follow simple safety tips to make kite-flying more joyful.

"Kite-flying is very common during the Sankranti season. The festive has a tradition attached with kite-flying. Before flying a kite, it's very important to be safe; flying kites near electrical lines and transformers is dangerous and can cause accidents and also disrupt services, if kites get entangled in power lines," said G Raghuma Reddy, chairman and MD, TSSPDCL.

how to stay safe

Fly kite in an open area, far away from overhead power lines and transformers, sub-stations. Flying kites near power lines and facilities is dangerous and can disrupt services if kites get entangled in lines.

Only use cotton, linen or nylon string; never use metallic thread or metal-reinforced string. Metal-coated thread (manja) is a good conductor of electricity and may cause shock when it touches a power line. Fly kites only in dry weather; wet string is a stronger conductor of electricity. If a kite gets caught in electrical lines or falls in a sub-station, leave it there. Don't touch any part of the kite or string; keep everyone away.

Avoid kite-flying from balconies, roofs, walls; it is unsafe and can lead to accidents. Be vigilant on children while flying kites. Don't allow them to touch a snapped and broken conductor. The TSSPDCL asked people to inform the department on 1912 or nearest office or through mobile app or company website: www.tssouthernpower.com if a kite or any object gets caught in power lines, broken conductor in any area for taking immediate action.