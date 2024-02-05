Hyderabad: TTD lauded for conducting ‘dharmika sadasus’

Hyderabad: Chilkur temple head priest CS Rangarajan has lauded the TTD efforts for conducting dharmika sadasus with over 60 matadhipatis and adhyatmik gurus. He stressed on the need for an inclusive activity of people belonging to the marginalised sections so that they can be prevented from swaying in the wrong direction and becoming prey to religious conversions. In this line already the Ahobila Mutt is spearheading the move in involving Chenchus as Narasimha Dasas and a never-anywhere-kind of ParuvettaUtsavam in which the deity of Ahobilam Sri PrahladaVarada travels to 44 villages in a pallaki and spends time in most backward areas in Ahobilam. Coincidentally, the 46th Jeeyar of Ahobila Mutt Ranganatha YatindraMahadesikan Swamy also mentioned similar activities, apart from protecting vedamarga and preserving the puranas and ithihasas.



Rangarajan mentioned about the MunivahanaUtsavam in which he had carried a dalit on his shoulders in Jiyaguda to demonstrate that Sanatana Dharma does not discriminate against anyone. This event enacted in 2018 had led to a lot of positive response from devotees. The priest listed that he was excited to hear continuous Govinda nama chanting inside the main temple in Tirumala around the dhwajastambha through mikes asking people to repeat the same.

Apart from better facilities being provided by the TTD for devotees---who come for darshan--efforts should be made to make those in the Q complex to perform wonderful bhajans with groups. “We all should try to revive arts like Yakshaganam and ancient Burrakatha stories which have huge reach among the masses,” he said.