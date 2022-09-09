Hyderabad twin reservoirs get copious inflows

Hyderabad: Following incessant rains in catchment areas coupled by heavy inflows, the authorities at Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were put on alert as the present water levels in both the reservoirs are swelling up rapidly.



According to official statistics, the Osmansagar reservoir is receiving 600 cusecs of inflows due to incessant rain in catchment areas. Following huge inrush, the present level of Osmansagar has reached to 1788.00 feet (3.442 TMC) as against the full tank level of 1790.00 feet (3.900 TMC). This has left only two feet gap between the present level and the full capacity of the reservoir that prompted the officials of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to stay alert and sound alarm for the dwellers living alongside the Musi River.

Similarly, the Himayatsagar reservoir is also receiving 500 cusecs of inflows from catchment areas that put the HMWSSB authorities on alert mode here too.

The present water level in Himayatsagar reservoir is said to have been reached to a mark of 1762.00 feet (2.603 TMC) as against the full tank level of 1763.50 feet (2.970 TMC). This shows only 1.5 feet of difference left to reach full capacity. Officials at both the reservoirs were put on alert and sounded alarm for the dwellers living alongside of Musi River course as the authorities may force to lift the crest gates one after another according to the situation to release the pressure over the water bodies. Meanwhile, the authorities at Himayatsagar and Osmansagar have lifted two gates each of both the reservoirs to feed Musi River.

According to report, two gates of Himayatsagar were lifted to one foot while two gates of Osmansagar were also raised up to two feets to release water into Musi River course.

Authorities have warned the dwellers living alongside the Musi River course to stay cautious and shift to safer locations if possible.