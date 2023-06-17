Live
Hyderabad: Two groups of BJP attack each other in Gachibowli
Highlights
Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Gachibowli after groups from Bharatiya Janata Party clashed at Gachibowli due to some differences that was exposed on Saturday.
According to the sources, one group of Gajjala Yoganand supporters took out a padayatra at Masjid Banda when supporters of Ravi Kumar Yadav attacked the padayatra.
A few cars were damaged in the incident.
The police reached the spot and brought situation under control.
Both the groups lodged complaint against each other at Gachibowli police station.
