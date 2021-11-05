Hyderabad: Two held for recording video of a woman in changing room at a shopping mall

Two young men were arrested for video recording a young woman while changing clothes in the trial room of the H and M Shopping Mall in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad. The young men were caught by those present at the mall when the observed young woman first screamed.



After receiving the information through dial 100, the police reached there and arrested the accused. In the process, the young woman deleted the video.

Meanwhile, the police have seized the mobile on which the video was taken. Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against store manager Aman along with two youths and arrested him.

On the other hand, the police found that there were several other similar scenes in the youth cell and are collecting details on whether these scenes were filmed anywhere or downloaded from the internet.