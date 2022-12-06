  • Menu
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two sustains burn injuries in gas cylinder explosion

Highlights

  • Gas cylinder explodes soon after the man lits the stove to prepare tea
  • Clues team reaches the spot to ascertain exact reason for the explosion

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Yellareddyguda in Ameerpet on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place when a man identified as Narsimha (52) lit the gas stove to prepare tea. Due to the explosion Narsimha and his wife Nagalaxmi suffered burns.

The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment.

A clues team reached the spot to ascertain the exact reasons of explosion.

