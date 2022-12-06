Hyderabad: Two sustains burn injuries in gas cylinder explosion

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, two persons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at Yellareddyguda in Ameerpet on Tuesday morning.



According to the police, the incident took place when a man identified as Narsimha (52) lit the gas stove to prepare tea. Due to the explosion Narsimha and his wife Nagalaxmi suffered burns.

The locals informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and shifted them to a private hospital for treatment.

A clues team reached the spot to ascertain the exact reasons of explosion.