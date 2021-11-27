Hyderabad: UGC prods State varsities on faculty recruitment

Hyderabad: The uncertainty over the finalisation of reservation roasters for recruitment of faculty in State universities and their affiliated colleges continues. Speaking to The Hans India, sources in the Telangana State Council for Higher Education said, "Earlier, the Osmania, Kakatiya and few other universities have sent the reservation roasters for faculty recruitment to the concerned departments. It was almost two years, and the issue has taken a backseat following the delay in the recruitment process."

Against this backdrop, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the State universities and their affiliated colleges to submit the reservation roasters in November. However, now, the last date has been extended till December 31.

In a circular to the State universities, the UGC said that shortage of faculty has become a major concern in higher educational institutions and thus, asked the universities and their affiliated colleges to take the recruitment process on priority. For this, it has asked the institutions to submit the reservation roaster by December 31, to pave the way for completing process within six months. Ordering the varsities to expedite the process, the UGC said that faculty appointments should be taken up on priority for improving the quality of higher education and directed the Vice-Chancellors to take appropriate steps for the recruitment at the earliest. As part of the exercise, all the universities and their affiliated colleges are also told to ensure that the details of all the vacant teaching posts, along with the reservations and advertisement details are uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC.

When asked about permanent recruitment, the sources said that the decision with regard to any form of recruitment in State universities or the government colleges rests with the State government.