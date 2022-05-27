Hyderabad: Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu fest on July 17,18

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas YadavTalasani Srinivas Yadavon Friday informed that the famous Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu festival will be held on July 17 and 18.

The Minister visited the developmental works on the MG Road, Secunderabad and later held a review meeting with officials on the Ujjaini Mahankali temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Talasani said that as Bonalu is celebrated as the State festival, elaborate arrangements are being made to provide better facilities to devotees and the State government is planning to make Bonalu festival a grand success.

"Lakhs of people are expected to throng the Mahankali temple this year during the Bonalu festival. Arrangements are being made in this regard," said Srinivas Yadav.