Hyderabad: Uniportal Robotic Surgery at Apollo Hospitals

Hyderabad: A two-day Uniportal Robotic Surgery Workshop began on March 3. The novel surgery is being performed for the first time in India at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad. Uniportal Robotic Surgery involves robotic arms performing the surgery through a single 3 cm incision made in the chest. It's a boon for performing critical and complex cardiothoracic surgeries with greater efficiency and precision coupled with the best possible outcomes.

These surgeries being minimally invasive, bring down the rate of post-surgical complications, mortality, infections and hospital stay drastically. Uniportal robotic surgery is being performed in selected European countries currently and Apollo Hospitals is the only facility in south east Asia with expertise to perform this high-end surgery.

The team of cardiothoracic surgeons at Apollo Hospitals led by Dr Manjunath Bale, Consultant Robotic and Minimal Access Surgeon Apollo Health City will perform the first ever Uniportal Robotic Surgery in the country, in collaboration with Dr Diego Gonzalez Rivas, Robotic and Vats Surgeon from Spain. Dr Rivas pioneered the procedure in September 2021 in Spain and since then he performed it in many countries.