Hyderabad: Urgent need to bridge skill gap in youth says Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu

Shamshabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday stressed the urgent need to bridge the skill gap in youth to make them competent for new market demands and to improve productivity of workforce. "This is critical to accelerate the country's economy in the coming years," he said.

In this regard, Naidu called upon leaders of the industry and social sector to supplement the government's efforts in training and skill development, such as the Kaushal Vikas Yojana, Udaan.

He urged the industry to take this up as a 'noble social mission'.

The VP appreciated the efforts of the companies which have been imparting such vocational training through their corporate social responsibility and generating sustainable livelihoods for many poor people. He noted the crucial role of skilling in uplifting and empowering women financially and socially.

Visiting the GMR Varalakshmi Foundation's Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods here, he interacted with the staff and the participants undergoing training at the centre. He suggested that skill up-gradation must also match the emerging demands of the 21st century in order to remain competitive in the job market.

He advised that the trainees to be abreast with the latest technological developments.

Later, the VP also visited GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya and interacted with teachers and students.

Founder-chairman of GMR Group Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao, officials and staff of the foundation and others were also present.