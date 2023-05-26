Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India visits Chowmahalla Palace of Old City

Hyderabad: The US Ambassador Eric Garcetti has visited the magnificent Chowmahalla Palace located in the Old City.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Ambassador Garcetti shared his delightful experience, stated, “I enjoyed a delicious meal and wonderful conversation at the iconic Chowmahalla Palace.” He extended his gratitude to Faiz Khan for organising the visit.

It is to mention here that, in March, he was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India by US Vice President Kamala Harris at a ceremonial event.

Prior to his current diplomatic role, Garcetti served as the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles from 2013 to 2022.

Chowmahalla Palace, the esteemed destination that hosted the Ambassador, holds a special place in Hyderabad’s rich history.

It served as the residence and seat of power for the Nizams of Hyderabad State, belonging to the Asaf Jahi dynasty from 1720 to 1948. Today, the palace has been transformed into a museum.