Hyderabad: V Hanumanth Rao slams Uttam Kumar Reddy; urges AICC State in-charge to appoint new PCC chief

Nampally: Veteran Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Wednesday slammed TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, alleging that he was not taking any action against those leaders who were threatening and abusing him.

Rao urged the AICC State in-charge to focus on the party affairs at least now and to appoint new PCC chief after taking into consideration the views of all important party leaders.

VH favoured those leaders who recently joined party not be given importance, without considering the views of senior party leaders. He asked the party high command to focus on reasons behind the party's 'failure' in the State.

He said there was a need to go ahead after correcting the mistakes committed by the party in the past. The high command should take steps and go ahead with an objective to come back to power after the 2023 Assembly elections. Rao observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have taken decision to administer free vaccines on all those above 18 years after a demand by Sonia Gandhi.

He said there was a need for the party leaders to take such issues to public domain frequently. They should also raise critical issues like hike in fuel prices and essential commodities in order to win back people's trust.