Hyderabad: Vaccination drive held for staff of Chilkur Balaji temple

Hyderabad: The famous Chilkur Balaji Temple on Thursday conducted corona vaccination drive for the staff and their families at the temple goushala. Over 50 staff and their families were administered Covishield vaccine.

The vaccination drive to temple staff was supported by the Helping Hand Foundation and Nirmala Hospitals.

The temple staff mainly consisted of goushala workers; sanitation staff engaged in maintenance of the temple premises and priest.

The doctors checked the vitals and did counselling of staff getting vaccinated to help them understand the side effects if any and need for taking basic medicine if fever or body pains develop.

CS Rangarajan, Pradhana Arachak at Chilkur Balaji temple, said the all-religious institutions must promote vaccination and the best way to achieve this to get the workers vaccinated within the premises.