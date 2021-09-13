  • Menu
Hyderabad: Vaccine 'Ganesh' stands tall to remove hesitancy hurdles

Keeping in view coronavirus pandemic, techies in Old City have turned this year’s Ganesh festivities into a platform for creating an awareness on Covid vaccine.

Future Foundation Society, which works for social causes, sets up a Ganesh idol at Lal Darwaza with a different theme every year. This year the idol comprises a coronavirus vaccine.

The Future Foundation Society has been installing Ganesh pandals for the last 25 years. "For the last 12 years we have been making idols with different themes in an eco-friendly manner.

This year too, observing the pandemic, the team has come up with the idea of bringing an awareness among people for taking vaccines. The theme of this year's Ganesh Idol is on Covid-19 vaccine," said Sachin Chandan, president of Future Foundation Society.

To create awareness among people on vaccination, the team has come up and decided to make this Ganesh Chaturthi a responsive festival and to spread awareness on vaccines.

"In theme, we have installed an 18-feet idol consisting of three vaccines including Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik-V and the Ganesh was installed on a vaccine and on other two vaccines, mouse were installed," he added.

