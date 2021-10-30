Hyderabad: Vajpayee Nagar residents gripe about sewage smell

Neredmet: The residents of Vajpayee Nagar in Neredmet complain about lack of proper basic facilities that have made their lives miserable. Overflowing sewage, damaged roads, bore water leakage and mosquito menace are bugging the residents for years now. Further, the colony needs a three-phase power supply.

One of the primary issues of the colony is overflowing sewage on its internal roads due to frequent blockage in the sewerage pipeline. The stench becomes intense with every passing day, turning the situation more worse than ever, residents say. Apart from this, the internal roads are unfit for travel.

Mohan Reddy, a resident said, "Sewage overflow is giving headaches to us with the situation turning more grave during monsoons when the sewage gets mixed with floodwaters and enters our homes. With no measures taken to fix the issue, we are forced to live in unhygienic condition every monsoon." Talking about the internal roads, another resident, J Murali added, "We are fed up of lodging complaints with GHMC. The condition of our colony roads is pathetic. Many a time we have urged the officials concerned to re-carpet the roads, but in vain. Another problem that is annoying us is lack of proper drainage outlet. We have asked the GHMC officials to lay underground drainage pipeline so that sewage can smoothly flow into drains instead of lanes. But nothing seems get into the ears of officials."

"Our colony needs a three-phase power supply, due to lack of which there are frequent power fluctuations. Following the continuous leakage of bore water, the colony roads are getting damaged. We request the authorities concerned to look into the issue and address it as early as they can," said J Suresh, another resident of Vajpayee Nagar.

Issues bugging the colony

♦ Overflowing sewage

♦ Damaged internal roads

♦ Bore water leakage

♦ Mosquito menace

♦ Absence of three-phase power supply