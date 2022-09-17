Hyderabad: Vajrotsavalu celebrations got off to a colourful start

Rajendranagar: As part of fortnight-long Telangana Jatiya Samaikya Vajrotsavalu celebrations, a massive rally amid 'Jai Telangana' slogan was flagged in Rajendranagar by MLA T Prakash Goud on Friday. Scores of people irrespective of religion, caste and creed turned up at the rally. Holding the national flag, all the dignitaries especially MLA T Prakash Goud, RDO Chandrakala and Cyberabad Police chief Stephen Ravindra led the march while a large number of people followed them the whole route with the slogan of 'Jai Telangana' rending the air.



The march began from NIRD Arch and culminated at the Sports Complex of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Rajendranagar. The whole arena of the sports complex burst into seams as it was wrapped under festive mood with cultural programmes.

Several musical troupes hired for the programme pumped-up the spirit into festive mood while different Women folk also play, sing and dance to the tune of folk and rural songs. The mood was ratchet up when the Revenue Divisional Officer Chandrakala herself appeared out of the public, holding a stick and a drum to play it and even shake legs with the dancing women folk.

Apart from RDO Chandrakala, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra and other senior officials took part in the programme. Adequate police arrangements were made for the programme that will continue for the next two days.