Hyderabad: Vajrotsavalu celebrations to wrap up on grand note

Hyderabad: The fortnight-long Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsavalu would be ending on Monday as the State government is making elaborate arrangements for the grand closing ceremony at LB Stadium.

The Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the arrangements at LB Stadium on Saturday. He said that special programmes were being organised on August 22 as part of the grand finale of the fortnight-long Diamond Jubilee of India's Independence. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be attending the concluding day's programme at the LB Stadium. Participants from all the districts would be attending the programme. He directed that proper parking arrangements should be made and only valid pass holders would be allowed inside the stadium.

The participants from the districts should arrive early at the designated point. Special waterproof shamianas have been erected in case of rain. The Chief Secretary informed that an audio-visual presentation of all the activities taken up during the last fortnight will be presented on the occasion. The three-hour-long programme will be a grand spectacle of pomp and show. There will be a performance by renowned singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan. Artists from within the State will also showcase their talent.

Later Chief Secretary visited the Book Festival jointly organised by Telangana Sahitya Akademi and Telangana Book Trust. DGP Mahender Reddy, additional DG Jitender, GAD Secretary Seshadri, Secretary PR Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Commissioner College Education Navin Mittal, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash, senior police and other officials were present.