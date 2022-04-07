Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar calls on injured driver

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) MD VC Sajjanar, along with ED Munishekhar, visited RTC Hospital in Tarnaka on Wednesday and met the driver K Pandu, who was injured in a road accident recently.

Sajjanar personally enquired about the treatment being provided to the driver. Dr Venkata Ramana, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital explained the driver's health condition and stated that they were providing better treatment for a speedy recovery.

Later, the MD also visited the family members of driver G V Reddy, who died three days ago in the accident. It is learnt that one driver died, while the other injured in a road accident of a TSRTC Scania bus on its way back to Hyderabad from Bangalore last Friday.