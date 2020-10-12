Hyderabad: Victims' kin seeks ex-gratia

Hyderabad: After the tragic building collapse in Hussainialam on Sunday, the family of Haji Mohammed Khan is in a heart-wrenching situation and depressed following the loss of his daughter Anees Fatima (18) and daughter-in-law Wajida Begum (28).



Haji Mohammed Khan, Parveen Begum, Azmath Khan and Hussain Khan who sustained severe injuries have been shifted to a hospital. After the incident on the second day the family members and the shop owners who were affected in the building collapse were seen searching for their belongings in debris.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ayub Khan, uncle of Anees Fatima, said they were collecting belongings of Fatima which were crushed in the debris. He said "As there was a wedding in the house several lakhs of new items including gold, cash, electronic items, furniture etc, have been crushed in the collapse." Her wedding was slated for October 19. The family which was gearing up for the big celebration is in an utter shock now. Those who were to attend marriage performed the last rites of Anees Fatima and Wajida Begum on Sunday.

Now the recovered members were residing at Haji Mohammed's younger brother's house located at Kabootar Khana in Hussainialam. "Now the entire house has been dismantled by the civic body, and nothing is left for the family. The family has to restart from the beginning," they said. Ayub Khan alleged GHMC had not issued any caution notice regarding the dilapidated condition of the house.

The entire family got trapped under the debris and two women died as they were crushed. After struggling for four hours, National Disaster Response Force rescued rAnees Fatima and Wajida Begum and was immediately shifted to the hospital but they couldn't survive, he said woefully.

"We demand the Telangana government an ex-gratia for two of our family members who died in the incident, my elder brother Haji Mohammed Khan had spent all his savings for his last daughter Anees Fatima's wedding but now he can't even attend his the funerals as he also sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment in hospital," said Ayub Khan. Apart from the family, the shops which were present in the ground floor were also destroyed in the collapse, causing huge losses. The shops which were present include a supply company, watch repair, readymade garment and footwear shops.

They also demanded an ex-gratia for their losses. "Lakhs of property were affected and crushed in debris, and even they could not collect any item," said Mohammed Azeemuddin, owner of the Yousuf supply company.