Hyderabad-Vietnam Direct Flights Begin, Twice Weekly Service

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has introduced direct flight services between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, operated by VietJet. The inaugural flight departed on Wednesday, attended by GHIAL officials, VietJet representatives, and other stakeholders.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with a travel duration of approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes.

- Ho Chi Minh to Hyderabad (VJ-1803): Departs at 7:40 PM, arrives at 10:35 PM.

- Hyderabad to Ho Chi Minh (VJ-1804): Departs at 11:35 PM, arrives at 5:30 AM (next day).

GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker highlighted that the route strengthens Hyderabad’s international connectivity, boosting tourism and trade between India and Vietnam. He reiterated GHIAL’s commitment to positioning Hyderabad as a major global travel hub.

VietJet Vice President Do Xuan Quang described India as a critical market for the airline, noting Hyderabad’s significance in South India. He highlighted the airline’s goal to enhance economic and cultural exchanges between the regions.

The direct route is expected to drive Indian tourist traffic to Vietnam, known for its beaches and cultural landmarks.