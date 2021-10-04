Hyderabad: Villagers vent ire at Rajendranagar MLA

In a classic example of people venting frustration on the public representatives for failure to fulfil the promises they made, the three- time Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud tasted a bitter experience on Saturday when villagers at Shamshabad protested against him demanding distribution of patta passbooks, a promise the MLA purportedly made to the local people.



The MLA visited the Bahadurguda Gram Panchayat to participate in a saree distribution programme as part of the Bathukamma festival when the squabble between the local villagers and TRS leaders broke out.

According to details, when the local leaders done their part of speech, the MLA turned up to address the people, however, the gamut of villagers' frustration blown off steam who started shouting at the leader for delay in issuing patta passbooks. They alleged that years passed without fulfilling the promise while the representatives keep on making hallow visits to their area. Amid the protesters, the MLA was seen rushing towards his car hastily under security cover. Though the MLA cut short the speech and stepped into his car finishing off the program, the irate villagers waylaid his convey demanding explanation from him for the delay. However, police disbursed the protesters to make way for the convoy.

As the clash intensified TRS leaders were seen keep on squabbling with each other, bringing the curtains down over the event.

Though MLA T Prakash Goud is carrying a record of longest serving MLA in Rajendranagar constituency, the out of the blue and knee jerking response from the villagers against him raised many eyebrows in the constituency and the incident, that spread like a wild fire, became a talk of the town even though the TRS leadership has tried their best to dose down the issue.