Hyderabad: Volunteers hold cleanup drive at Kapra Lake

Hyderabad: With the mission to restore the lake to its former splendor, the Kapra Lake Revival Group and Fenko Matt have collaborated to organise a two-day marathon cleanup at Kapra Lake.

Over the weekend, volunteers dedicated their time to gathering plastic waste and removing trash from the lake. This is not their inaugural effort; they've reportedly organised cleanup drives in the past. Nearly eight years ago, the initiative to clean the lake commenced with a mere ten members, but over time, the participation has steadily grown. In this recent two-day cleanup endeavour, approximately 175 individuals joined in. Tata Consultancy Services, Hyderabad Cycling Revolution, Hyderabad Cycling Group, Relief Riders, A Waste Project, Earth Need You, Bio Reform, and several other voluntary organizations lent their support to the cleanup drive.

The primary objective of this drive is to preserve the lake. Our symbolic efforts underscore our plea for the State government's attention to initiate the restoration of the lake. According to a member of the Kapra Lake Revival Group, the lake, which once spanned 113 acres, has drastically diminished in size due to encroachment. Presently, it exists as a mere 30-acre pond, lamented the local residents of Kapra.