Hyderabad: Volunteers selected for Haj-2022

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Haj Committee Executive Officer, B Shafiullah informed that the selection of Khadim-ul-Hujjaj (Haj volunteer) for Haj-2022 was conducted on Wednesday in the presence of officials and eligible applicants.

According to the TS Haj Committee, they received 157 applicants out of which 129 applicants were found eligible being government servants, performed Haj and aged less than 58 years. The draw has been conducted for selection of 12 Khadim-ul-Hujjaj with a ratio of 1:150 that is one Khadim-ul-Hujjaj for every 150 Haj pilgrims out of which two Khadim-ul-Hujjaj have been reserved amongst the employees of Haj Committee and Waqf Board as per Haj Committee of India. The list of 10 selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj in the draw and two reserved Khadim-ul-Hujjaj are from Haj Committee and Waqf Board.

The 12 selected volunteers are Nayeem Kaiser, Ameenuddin, Shaik Chand, Mohammed Ahmed Pasha, Mohammed Osman Owais, Iqbal Ahmed, Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin, Najeebuddin Ahmed, Muzafaruddin, Zakir Home Department Printing Hyderabad, Hafiz Mohammed Habeebuddin, and Mohammed Abdul Waheed. Four candidates who have been selected as waitlisted are Shaik AllaBakash, Waheedullah Sharif, Majid Ahmed and Abdul Nayeem. The selected Khadim-ul-Hujjaj including waitlisted ones have to attend the training programme scheduled to be held at Haj Committee of India, Mumbai.