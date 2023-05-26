Hyderabad: Wakf Board funds Rs 10 crore for Haj season

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board has allocated funds of Rs 10 crore to enhance the arrangements and facilities for the Haj pilgrims for the Haj- 2023.

Wakf Board chairman, Mohammed Masiullah Khan announced the allocation of funds for the cleanliness and facilities at the Haj House, as well as measures to enhance amenities on various floors of the building. Emphasising the board’s commitment to ensure better arrangements for pilgrims during the Haj camp at the Haj House, Masiullah Khan stated that the State Wakf Board has taken the initiatives to carry out the cleaning process independently. He said that a letter has been sent to the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) requesting thorough cleanliness and disinfection of the basement, along with the removal of water accumulated near the under-construction structure adjacent to the Haj House.

Moreover, a specific instruction has been issued to the Wakf Board staff to ensure the proper functioning of all elevators within the Haj House building during the Haj camp. Masiullah Khan expressed his dedication to making the Haj House a comfortable and well-equipped place for the visiting pilgrims. With these efforts and continued commitment, the Wakf Board aims to ensure that the Haj pilgrims receive the utmost care and comfort during their stay at the camp in Haj House.