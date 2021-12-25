Hyderabad: Warmth for homeless and underprivileged

Hyderabad: With the winter chill turning harsh day by day, members of the Human Right Commission hit the streets over the weekend for donating blankets to the homeless in the city. As part of its donation drive, they distributed over 1,000 blankets to the patients at Government Maternity Hospital and other homeless.

Apart from blankets, they distributed caps, face masks, food packs and other woollen clothes. They also distributed warm clothes to the disabled and children on the streets as a part of the drive. Mohammed Irfan Moinuddin, commission member said "We did this with an aim to help the poor and homeless people cope with the severe cold in the harsh winter season. The distribution of blankets will also be done in other districts of Telangana."

The relief drive is designed to reach out to homeless and underprivileged people to ensure that at least some of them are well-protected from the winter. "As facing winter for the poor becomes very tough since they can't afford warm clothes, if all of us decide to donate our unused winter clothes, a lot can be done to alleviate their suffering," added Irfan.