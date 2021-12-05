Hyderabad: Warmth for homeless & underprivileged

Hyderabad: As the temperature in the city is dipping, many organisations and NGOs have begun blanket distribution drives for the poor and homeless. The city-based NGO 'Helping Humans Hyderabad' had joined efforts in distributing warm clothes to the needy.

A member of the NGO said, "The NGO has started the drive under the slogan 'Give Something to Those Who Have Nothing'. The Winter Relief drive is designed to reach out to homeless and underprivileged people to ensure that at least some of them are well-protected from the harsh winter. As part of its winter donation drive, volunteers distributed around 150 blankets and 80 sweaters to the homeless in Charminar, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Farooqnagar, City College. The drive will be taken up every Saturday."

NGO founder Abdul Yousuf said, "As facing winter for the poor becomes very tough since they can't afford warm clothes, if all of us decide to donate our unused winter clothes, a lot can be done to alleviate their suffering. In this mission, various like-minded people are helping us and interested people can contact us on 9182188109 or check out the Instagram bio @helping humans hyderabad or email at helpinghumans.hyd@gmail.com."