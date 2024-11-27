Hyderabad Water Board Cracks Down on Illegal Nalla Connections, Orders Criminal Cases

The Hyderabad Water Board has taken strong action against unapproved water and sewage connections and has stepped up its assault on illicit Nalla connections in the city. As part of its continuous efforts to address unlawful water use in Hyderabad, the Water Board has filed criminal charges against seven people in the Shamshabad area for unauthorised Nalla connections.

Criminal Cases in Shamshabad Associated with Illegal Nalla Connections

Those who are using the municipal drainage system without authorisation have been the focus of the Water Board's continuous attempts to stop illicit water connections in Hyderabad. Residents of Kummari Basti, Yadav Basti, and Cuppagadda in Shamshabad were discovered to have unlawfully connected their homes to the Nalla (drainage) network. Anjaiah, Mahaboobi, Balaraju, Bhaskar, Krishna, Kumar, and Ravi were found to have two illicit Nalla connections apiece.

Water Board authorities discovered during a field examination that the residents lacked the necessary permits or certifications for these connections. As a result of the Water Board's action in Hyderabad, criminal proceedings were filed at the Airport Police Station. Motors that had been utilized to enable illegal water supply connections were also seized by authorities.

Strict Warning Concerns with the Hyderabad Water Board

Hyderabad Water Board news is now emphasising that unauthorised connections would not be tolerated. If someone is detected tapping into sewage or drinking water pipelines without permission, the Board has threatened to prosecute them for illegal Nalla connections. These illicit connections not only violate the law but also seriously endanger the public's health and the city's water management system.

"The city's water resources and infrastructure are compromised by illegal water usage in Hyderabad," said Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of Jalamandali, reinforcing the gravity of the problem. The Water Board is dedicated to making certain that there are only permitted connections.

Hyderabad's Nalla Connection Crackdown

The Water Board in Hyderabad is still keeping an eye on and dealing with illegal connections all around the city as part of its crackdown on Nalla connections. Because the city's water and sewage systems are essential to its citizens' health, this proactive strategy aims to preserve their integrity. In order to protect Hyderabad's water resources for appropriate use and stop public utilities from being misused, the Board has also underlined the necessity of such measures.