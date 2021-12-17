Hyderabad: Water Board to issue bills from January 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) on Thursday announced that it is going to issue bills to those who have not registered for the 20,000 liters free drinking water scheme. Meanwhile, the Water Board has also extended the deadline for the registration of the free water scheme till December 31.

The Water Board MD Dana Kishore conducted a review meeting with all the officials at the Water Board office in Khairatabad. Speaking at the meeting, Dana Kishore said, "The water board has been given almost a year to apply for a free water scheme. However, there are still 4.3 lakh users who are yet to register. About 60,000 consumers are expected to register by December 31, adding that a total of 5.5 lakh users, about 56 per cent, are expected to avail the scheme."

"No water bills have been issued since December 2020 (13 months) and will be issued from January 1, 2022, only to those who have not registered and there will be no concessions. However, no penalty or interest would be imposed on the bill. Consumers can pay the bill in four installments," the MD said.