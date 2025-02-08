Hyderabad: Water overflow fills city residents’ cup of woes

Hyderabad: Once again, instances of the overflow of drinking water pipelines, especially in the Western parts of the city have become a major concern for the residents. A few of them alleged that despite raising the issues to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), a permanent solution has not been provided.

Several residents have pointed out that the issue of water pipeline overflow has been recurring in multiple localities, including Nizampet, Pragathi Nagar, Kondapur, and Bachupally. Despite repeatedly raising complaints on the official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), the problem remains unresolved. This has led to a drinking water crisis, while the continuous wastage on the roads is causing inconvenience to commuters, especially motorcyclists. The issue persists due to inadequate maintenance and the aging pipelines, which have not been re-laid for decades.

“This is the third instance of continuous overflow from a damaged drinking water pipeline. Despite bringing the issue to the attention of the concerned officials, it has not been resolved.

As a result, we are receiving water at very low pressure, and that too only once every three or four days, forcing us to rely on water tankers,” said Sai Teja, a resident of Nizampet.

“We are frustrated after repeatedly lodging complaints on the HMWSSB official website about the wastage of drinking water in our area over the past few months.

Yet, no officials have addressed the issue. The primary cause of the leakage is the aging and rusting pipelines, which have never been repaired. Given the current situation, if the issue is not resolved soon, the water crisis during the upcoming summer could become even more severe,” said Rahul, a resident of Pragathi Nagar.