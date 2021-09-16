Hyderabad: Water pipeline works begin at Yellareddyguda

Kapra: A drinking water pipeline project was inaugurated by Uppal MLA Beti Subhash Reddy along with Kapra Corporator Swarna Raju at Yellareddyguda on Wednesday.

The works are being carried out by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) at an estimated cost of Rs 47 lakh. Special prayers were also offered at the community hall before commencement of the works.

The locals also requested the MLA to undertake roads and drainage development works in the area. The MLA immediately responded and informed the concerned authorities to take up the works as soon as possible.

During the inauguration programme, Water Board official John Sharif, DGM Krishna, AGM Rohan, Association President M Nageshwara Rao, Vice President K Anjayya, General Secretary Raghavendra Reddy, Joint Secretary MS Suresh, Treasurer Haridas and TRS leaders Janampally Venkateshwar Reddy, Palle Narsing Rao, Kapra Division TRS Party President S Mahender Reddy, Kapra Division Women Wing President Surekha, General Secretary Devi, S T Cell President Sarita, TRS leaders Koppulakumar Reddy, Bhaskar Gowd Srinivas were present on the occasion.