Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Water supply interruption in parts of city today
Hyderabad: There will be a partial disruption in water supply in many places of the city and low-pressure supply in some places from 10 am to 4 pm on February 1.
According to the officials, a 132 KV bulk load feeder PT at the Nasarlapalli substation has undergone repairs, and the TG Transco officials will carry out further repairs on February 1. This will cause partial disruption in drinking water supply for six hours in the areas covered by the reservoirs and supplied from Krishna Phase-1, 2, and 3.
Therefore, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will take up repair works, and there will be partial disruption from 10 am to 4 pm on February 1.
The areas affected by the partial outage include Miralam, Kishan Bagh, Aljubail Colony, Shastripuram, Santosh Nagar, Vinay Nagar, Saidabad, Chanchalguda, Asman Garh, Yakutpura, Madannapet, Mahbub Mansion, Bhojagutta, Sheikhpet, Boggulkunta, Afzalgunj, Allabanda, Narayanguda, Adikmet, Shivam Road, and Chilkalguda.