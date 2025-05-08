Hyderabad Weather Update: Cool Temperatures and Rain Ahead

Temperatures in Hyderabad have been on a downward trend, with the city recording a maximum of 36.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is 3.1 degrees Celsius lower than the usual for this time of year. The minimum temperature for the day stood at 23.5 degrees Celsius, also dipping 2.6 degrees Celsius below the expected normal. Rainfall over the past 24 hours has been minimal, with only trace amounts recorded from 8:30 AM yesterday to 8:30 AM today. Relative humidity levels have fluctuated, reaching 53 per cent at 8:30 AM and dropping to 31 per cent by 5:30 PM.

Looking ahead, Hyderabad can expect variable weather over the next few days. On Friday, the forecast predicts a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, with temperatures ranging from 23 degrees Celsius in the morning to a high of 37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. Similar weather conditions are expected on May 10 and 11, with partly cloudy skies and brief showers in the evening or night, keeping the temperatures within the same range. On May 12, the weather will continue to feature partly cloudy skies with sporadic rain, maintaining the same temperature pattern.

As the week progresses, Hyderabad is likely to see generally cloudy skies starting May 13, with a heightened chance of thunderstorms and rain. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures are projected to decrease slightly, reaching 36 degrees Celsius on May 13 and 35 degrees Celsius on May 14.