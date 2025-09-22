Live
Hyderabad Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms in GHMC Areas
Highlights
IMD Hyderabad has issued a rain alert. Moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in GHMC areas. It is already raining in Nanakramguda, Financial District, and nearby localities
The IMD Hyderabad has forecast moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in parts of the GHMC area over the next 2–3 hours.
It is already raining in some areas, including Nanakramguda, the Financial District, and surrounding localities.
Residents are advised to stay alert and follow weather updates closely
