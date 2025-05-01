Hyderabad Weather Update: Temperatures and Rainfall Forecast

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad on Thursday reached 37.8 degrees Celsius, which is slightly below the normal average by 1.9 degrees Celsius. The city’s minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, also 0.4 degrees Celsius below the usual figures for this time of year. Relative humidity levels varied from 66 per cent at 8:30 AM to 38 per cent by 5:30 PM.

7-Day Weather Forecast for Hyderabad

- May 2, 2025: Minimum temperature 24 , maximum temperature 39 degrees Celsius. The sky will be generally cloudy, with chances of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms.

- May 3, 2025: Minimum temperature 24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 38 degrees Celsius. Expect partly cloudy skies with haze.

- May 4, 2025: Minimum temperature 24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius. Conditions will be generally cloudy with a likelihood of rain, thunderstorms, or dust storms.

- May 5, 2025: Minimum temperature 23 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius. A generally cloudy sky with possible rain or thunderstorms is expected.

- May 6, 2025: Minimum temperature 24 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 37 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain generally cloudy with a chance of rain or thunderstorms.

- May 7, 2025: Minimum temperature 25 degrees Celsius, maximum temperature 36 degrees Celsius. The sky will stay generally cloudy, with the possibility of rain or thunderstorms.