Hyderabad welcomes New Year with revelry, hope & reflection

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad erupted in vibrant celebrations as it welcomed 2026 with music, dance, and a collective festive spirit that spanned from the historic central districts to the bustling IT corridor. Thousands gathered at various venues to ring in the New Year with energy and cheer, marking a spectacular transition into the new year.

A major highlight of the night took place at Rasoolpura, near the Begumpet Metro Station, where the Police Hockey Ground was transformed into a massive entertainment arena. Organised by the Begumpet Country Club, the event billed as Asia’s Biggest New Year Bash 2026 featured a star-studded line-up. Tollywood actress Pragya Nayan graced the occasion, greeting fans with New Year wishes, while playback singers Pavani and Nanda Kishor delivered soulful live performances.

The night was kept electric by international DJs Vinishh and Ecstasy, whose high-octane sets of Tollywood and Bollywood hits kept the youthful crowd dancing well into the early hours.

Y Rajeev Reddy, CMD of Country Club Hospitality and Holidays, noted that the celebrations were held simultaneously across major locations including Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi. He highlighted that 2025 was a milestone year for the club, which saw the addition of 41 new franchises and a new focus on global sports like Pickleball.

Beyond the grand parties in Gachibowli and Hitech City, the arrival of 2026 also prompted moments of reflection among the city’s youth. Gumpenla Srawani shared a message of self-growth, urging peers to “become the person your past self dreamed of,” while Rishika Gopu spoke of finding “power in softness.” Dheeraj Talla offered a more philosophical note on the passing of time, and Mada Yogesh emphasised the importance of translating New Year resolutions into better civic sense and social responsibility.