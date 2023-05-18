Hyderabad: Why to visit repositories of heritage

A museum plays a key role in preserving and promoting remarkable works made by the ancient men/women. It is considered as the beginning point of various innovations made by mankind since his/her existence on earth.

Just like we preserve our photos and other accessories related to memories in life, museums preserve objects and materials which give us insights about the history of human civilisations.

India is known for its diverse culture and traditions and museums are setup to preserve and promote this diverse heritage by providing immense knowledge about the ancient traditions and culture, wars, history and biography of famous emperors, kings and other dignitaries, showcasing artisans works and many more.

Not only it is very exciting to explore the creative and innovative objects made and used by the ancient people, one can also check out the ancient species of plants and animals which lived on the earth before extinction.

Moreover, museums are commonly referred to as storehouses of history.

It is a source of information for future generations and one of the main tourist attractions where people can travel the past in a picturesque way.

People love to visit museums to broaden their horizons by meeting new people and learning about their ancestors lives which enriches their lives. Children can get ideas over distinct creative works made by the ancient people.

The museums act as a platform for inspiration, interaction and exhibit various innovative and creative objects that gains attention of the people.

“Museums are the store house of information in the tangible form. From subjects spanning from History, Archaeology, Art, Technology, Birds, Philosophy etc they cater and preserve the information for posterity and visually exhibit to the visitors. They are mostly relevant for history and archaeology because the evidences from the past are the public property and it should be preserved for the future and made available to the present.

As it is not possible for every single individual to visit the sites, museums are the outreach points that connect us with the past through reality. It is essential for young people to visit them, so that they can see the evidences on spot and will not be mislead by fake information. These days many museums also have initiated virtual exhibition that provide a virtual tour to the galleries.

However, a real visit will be more rewarding in learning and understanding the objects of display and their relevance in detail than the virtual ones”, said Ramya, a History professor.

“Cultural evolution, in its tangible and intangible forms, has withstood changes in material culture, resources, practices, language, and technologies and testified itself as a corpus of knowledge restored in the museums. An ardent literate and non-literate of any age have equal access to museums and they benefit equally from understanding one’s human ancestry. In museums, learning is imminently unlearned through observation and touch, engulfing the emotions and life ways of bygone memories. It is a classroom of humanity in an absolute sense”, said Arjun, History Professor.