Hyderabad: Widow asks man to marry her, pushed into in front of tanker

Hyderabad: A young man who had an affair with a widow pushed her under a tanker and killed her when she forced him to marry her. This atrocity took place in Hyderabad's Bachupalli on Sunday. Going into the details, Bhukya Pramila, daughter of Harijia from Kamareddy district, migrated to the city some years ago. She got married last year and her husband died in April. She works in a steel shop in Bachupally.



Meanwhile, Pramila is familiar with Bhukya Tirupati Naik from his hometown since childhood. After losing her husband, Pramila moved closer to Tirupati. However, he recently cheated on Pramila and got engaged to another young lady. When she came to know the matter, she pressured Tirupati to marry her and warned that she will tell his parents.

Pramila told Tirupati that they will meet on Sunday to discuss this matter. In this order, Tirupati went to her place at Bachupalli road on a two-wheeler with another friend. In this order, Tirupati, who was momentarily angry, pushed her under the tanker coming from the other side as there was another argument between the two regarding the marriage. As a result, she died on the spot.

Tirupati, who initially tried to believe that the young woman died by accident, finally admitted that he had committed the murder after being questioned by the police.