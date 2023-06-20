Hyderabad will meet its drinking water needs till 2050: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Hyderabad will be fully geared up to meet its growing drinking water needs till year 2050.



He informed that Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board is augmenting the capacity of all three phases of Krishna water supply at Sunkishala.

He also informed that ₹2,215 cr are being spent on this project which will be completed by summer 2024.