Hyderabad will not face drinking water scarcity for next 50 years: Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the BRS government was taking steps that the State capital, Hyderabad, will not face the scarcity of drinking water problem for the next 50 years.

Addressing the "Drinking Water Day” which was observed at West Marredpally here on Sunday as part of the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, the Minister said that the State government was taking permanent measures to prevent drinking water problems in Hyderabad and had so far spent Rs13,546 crores for laying the new water pipelines and constructing the reservoirs.

"The steps are being made to avoid drinking water scarcity in Hyderabad for the next 50 years by drawing water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers. On the other hand, the construction of the Sunkishala project has been taken up to draw water from the Nagarjuna Sagar Project continuously, he said.

The Minister said that prior to 2014, there were 8.15 lakhs drinking water connections in Hyderabad and now, the number of connections had been increased to 13.17 lakhs.

The State government is monthly supplying 20,000 liters of drinking water to each household at free of cost and it is bearing Rs.815 crores for the purpose, Talasani Srinivas Yadav informed.