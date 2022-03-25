Hyderabad: Wings India 2022 off to a flying start

Hyderabad: Coming out of the shadows of the Covid pandemic after almost two years, with its theme '[email protected] New Horizon for Aviation Industry, Wings India 2022' opened its curtains on Thursday at Begumpet airport. Asia's largest event on civil aviation on the first day had witnessed a mesmerizing flying display by the SARANG team of the Indian Air Force. The four-day biennial event is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Indian Industry (FICCI). Team Sarang-the brand ambassadors of the Indian Air Force one of four helicopters displayed an eye-catching air show on the first day. The whole sky was beautifully coloured when the Helicopters Mk- I took off. Some of the attractions of the event were the exhibition that displayed various aircraft, drones and the showstopper of the event was the Airbus and Embraer's commercial aircraft - 'the E195-E2'.

According to the sources in the last two years due to the Covid pandemic, there was a 20 per cent to 30 per cent decline in air traffic in the country owing to people denouncing air travel but slowing its picking up. This year the event has brought together buyers, sellers, investors and other stakeholders on a common platform.

Meanwhile, during the event, Flybig, which is India's newest scheduled Commuter Airline, has signed a letter of Intent to acquire up to ten De Havilland Canada Twin Otter Series 400 Aircraft in order to achieve its goal of assisting in serving small and remote communities that are not accessible by air.

"Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia will be inaugurating the event on March 25, in which Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V K Singh (Retd.), Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Ministers from various States, including Telangana Minister of Roads, Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy will be participating. During the session how the sector has rebounded after Covid-19 and it is gearing for the next decade will be discussed," said a senior officer.