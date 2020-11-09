Hyderabad: Winterwear sales get cold response

Hyderabad: Though the mercury levels have started falling this winter like every year, there is a considerable fall in the sales of winter apparel compared to previous years. The apparel sellers in the city say are aghast as the sales have dipped this season due to the Covid pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Pani, a winter clothing seller said, "We come from Odisha every year to sell winter clothes here. We get the stock from Punjab and sell it in Hyderabad. Every year by this time we used to have good business due to huge sales. But this year, the sales are not as expected as people are avoiding stepping out due to the pandemic."

"If the public come forward to buy the clothes by taking all the precautions, it would help sellers like us to earn our living," he added Mohammed Aaruh, a customer, said, "I come here every year to buy winter clothes but this year due to Corona pandemic, we cannot see any crowd. As compared to that of last year, it is clearly visible that there are no sales at all." He further said that Covid lockdown affected the lives of the people and, adding to this, many citizens lost had to face the brunt of heavy rains followed by floods."

Azeez, another customer, said, "This year, I could not buy much winter clothes. This year even the shopkeepers are selling their products at a very low price saying that, it is good to sell something rather than not selling at all."